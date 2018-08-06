Round four of U-19 One Day from Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP):The round four of Inter Region Under-19 One Day Tournament 2018-19 will be played from Tuesday with eight matches to be staged at different venues across the country.

The Group A matches includes Lahore Region White v Rawalpindi Region at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi; Karachi Region Whites v AJK Region at KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi; Quetta Region v D M Jamali at Marghazar Ground, Islamabad and Islamabad Region v Fata Region at Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad.

The Group B matches comprise Bahawalpur Region v Abbottabad Region at National Stadium, Karachi; Peshawar Region v Hyderabad Region at UBL Sports Complex, Karachi; Karachi Region Blues v Multan Region at NBP Stadium, Karachi and Lahore Region Blues v Larkana Region at TMC Ground, Karachi.