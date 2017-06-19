Ronaldinho ‘s visit to help promote sports in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP): Renowned football legend Ronaldinho

with 7 other international football players would be visiting

Pakistan from July 06 to July 8.

According to a tweet by Director General Inter Services Public

Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor, the visit of the world fame

footballers is being jointly organized by Pakistan Army and Leisure

League.

During their visit, the players will call on Chief of Army

Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa and play friendly matches at

Karachi and Lahore for promoting the game in Pakistan and talent

hunt.

“Their visit to Pakistan is indicative of return of sports and

peace and sports loving Pakistani nation”, Gen Asif Ghafoor tweeted.

He said, after cricket its football now. COAS takes another

initiative to promote sports for return of normalcy in Pakistan, he

added.