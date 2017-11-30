Romania celebrates 99th Independence day in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Romania’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolae Goia has said that bilateral ties between Bucharest and Islamabad are fast moving from cordial to excellent and hoped these would continue to grow in future besides expanding bilateral trade and active cooperation in defence sector.

He was speaking at the 99th Independence Day of Romania reception that he hosted along with his wife Soina Goia here Wednesday night. He said there existed excellent relations between the two countries and referred different efforts on the part of two sides to strengthen the two relations.

A large number of politicians, diplomats, officials and prominent citizens attended the reception. He said some 73 years ago when the world was entangled in the second world war, Romanian army liberated the national territory from the foreign rulers and next year they would be celebrating the 100th years of independence. He said that his country was now a security provider in the region and flourishing in every aspect.

He said that his country was an entry point or a strategic opening due to proximity to the Eastern border of the Europe. He said his country has vast investment opportunities and stressed the need of cooperation among the peace loving countries in the world.