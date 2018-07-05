Role of varsities, higher education institution vital for economic development: President

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday said the universities and higher education institutions played an important role in the development of economy and human resource of the country and the performance of Higher Education Commission (HEC) in this regard was highly commendable.

The president said this while talking to former HEC Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed who paid a farewell call on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here.

He appreciated the efforts of Dr Mukhtar Ahmed as HEC chairman for promotion of higher education in the country.

President Mamnoon hoped that he would continue his services for the promotion of higher education in future.

During the meeting, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed also presented the report “Building Knowledge-Based Economy (2013-2017)” to the president.