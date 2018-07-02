Role of Pakistan in UN peace mission acknowledged worldwide

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP):Caretaker Minister for Interior, Muhammad Azam Khan Monday said Pakistan would continue playing its positive role for maintaining international peace and security under United Nations flag.

He was talking to a delegation, headed by Under Secretary General, United Nations Department of Peace keeping Operations, Jean Pierre Lacroix which called on the Minister here.

He said the contribution of police personnel under UN peace mission enhances their professional skills and capabilities.

The Under Security appreciated role of Pakistan in UN international peace mission and said contribution of Pakistan for the purpose are acknowledged worldwide.

He also praised services and professional capabilities of Pakistan police in peace mission.