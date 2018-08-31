Roadmap for country’s progress to be unveiled in 100 days: Dr Arif

LAHORE, Aug 31 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

supported candidate for presidential election Dr Arif Alvi

has said that a road map for progress of the country would

be unveiled in the next 100 days.

Talking to the media after arriving here on Friday, he

said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was very much focused

on the first 100 days plan of his government and he would

review details of the plan every month.

To a question, he said that he did not want to discuss or

comment on the political opponents of the PTI. “However,

I will win the elections with a thumping majority,” he added.

Alvi said that there was not a single case pending against

him.

To another question, he said that the president had

a role in the federation, which could not be ignored as the

office of the president was a symbol of unity of the

federation.

He said that there were several issues facing the country

including water and sanitation, in which the president could

play a role.

“After becoming president, I will play my role but will

never interfere in the chief executive’s affairs,” he

added.

He said that the prime minister would monitor implementation

of the PTI programme.

Responding to a question about protocol, he cited the

example of Hazrat Umar (RA) and said that he would try to

follow the Second Caliph of Islam (RA).

To a question about Dr Amir Liaqat, he said that Amir was

his friend and he would vote for him (Arif), adding that

differences within the party was a common thing in politics;

however, these differences would be resolved.

About Karachi, he said that the PTI government in Centre

would improve situation in Karachi by taking all parties on board,

adding that issues of the city would be resolved on priority.

“I think talks with the PPP should continue,” he concluded.