Road shows showcasing investment potentials in tourism, other sectors started

LONDON, Oct 29 (APP):The road shows showcasing investment potentials in tourism and infrastructure sectors in Gilgit-Baltistan have started around the United Kingdom and Europe with encouraging response.

In this connection, a series of events and road-shows around the UK and Europe have begun.

The first roadshow started on the October 12, in the United Kingdom to celebrate World Tourism Day.

Haroon Rashid, a British born Pakistani and a prospective Parliamentarian in the UK Parliament and a former British Airways Executive, is promoting Pakistan’s Tourism sector at the highest levels of the British Government.

Haroon Rashid met International Development Secretary Penny Mondaut MP in London and discussed matters relating to Bhasha Diamer Dam in Gilgit-Baltistan and the need for Britain to look towards CPEC as an additional avenue for investment after Britain leaves the EU in March 2019.

Haroon Rashid a Parliamentary Candidate for the ruling Conservative Party and a successful businessman, who is hosting these events in a statement issued here Monday said, this was a great opportunity to promote Gilgit-Baltistan in the Western hemisphere.

“Gilgit-Baltistan has a lot to offer in terms of its natural beauty which is unrivalled by any nation, the hindrance I find is that no one has ever taken this region seriously in Pakistan, one has to simply visit the region to appreciate its true magic”.

Haroon Rashid said the high commissions and embassies abroad were the best leverage in promoting these beautiful regions of Pakistan.

He said that the road shows commenced in London, with an event in Buckinghamshire, the heart of the British Natural Habitat, Rt Hon Dominic Grieve QC Member of Parliament and former Attorney General was a speaker at the Event. Members of the House of Lords, councillors and British Pakistanis attend the event.

Nazir Sabir famous Pakistani Mountaineer, adventurer and environmentalist was Guest Speaker, who talked about the regions cultural, historical and adventure potential.

Reverend John Bavington a native Englishman born In Skardu recently returned to Skardu to retrace his ancestral heritage contributed on his strong links to the region.

Events, lectures, seminars have been held in London, Buckinghamshire, Yorkshire and Cumbria.

Haroon Rashid and his team have been approached by Mark Garratt, External Director of Bradford University to link up with the Karakorum International University in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Haroon Rashid appreciated the new government in Pakistan led by Prime Minister Imran Khan for setting up a task force on tourism to open Pakistan to the World.

He said “There has been a lot of potential in tourism and investments to offer in Pakistan, there is the other side, Pakistan is a developing nation, for the first time in its history we have a government that fully acknowledges the challenges ahead. Prime Minister Imran Khan has put tourism at the front of its reform agenda, rightfully so, a nations face is its tourism sector.”

He said that Pakistan could earn precious foreign exchange by promoting foreign investment in different sectors of the economy, including tourism sector.

This summer Haroon Rashid took a delegation of businessman to the region of Gilgit-Baltistan with a view to invest 5 million pound seed capital into the region’s hospitality industry.