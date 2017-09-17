Road accident kills six in northern Afghanistan

KUNDUZ, Sept 17 (APP/Xinhua): Six people were killed and four

others injured in a road accident in Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz

province on Sunday, district governor Hayatullah Amiri said.

The deadly traffic accident, according to the official, took

place on a road in Khan Abad district when a military armored vehicle collided with a mini-bus coming from opposite side, leaving six

commuters dead and injuring four others.

Without giving more details, the official said that investigation

has been initiated into the case.