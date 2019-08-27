River Sutlej water inundates villages, standing crops

BAHAWALPUR, Aug 27 (APP):Several villages and cotton crop standing on hundreds of acres of land have been flooded by river Sutlej water after flash flood entered the vicinity of the river in some areas of Bahawalpur district.

Reports reaching here suggested that several villages in Mauza Gul Dera, Mari Qasim Shah, Saifan, Khairpur Tamewali, Hasilpur and others have been affected by flood water. “Due to water pressure, embankment of river Sutlej was broken up in Dera Bakha area, over 20 kilometers off Bahawalpur city and resultantly, flash flood entered the villages located within vicinity of the river,” the official sources said.