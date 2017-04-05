ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (APP): Renowned Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor
has urged the Indian authorities to include Pakistani players in the
Indian Premier League (IPL) in the next season.
Rishi was referring to the inclusion of Afghanistan players
Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan in IPL. Nabi and Rashid are will make
their debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Rishi took to twitter to express his sentiments and urged the
concerned authorities to include Pakistani players in the IPL once
again.
“You got world players. Afghanistan makes debut. My plea is
please consider Pakistani players,” he wrote.
The 10th edition of IPL kicks off at Hyderabad on Wednesday
with Royal Challengers Bangalore locking horns with Sunrisers
Hyderabad.
No Pakistani player has been a part of the IPL since after
2008, its year of inception. Azhar Mahmood, however, featured in
quite a few editions representing Kings XI Punjab owing to his
British passport.
Rishi Kapoor wants to see Pak players in IPL
ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (APP): Renowned Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor