Rise in Hajj expenses becomes imperative owing to Saudi taxes: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said increase in the Hajj expenses under the government scheme was imperative owing to surge in Hajj taxes and other expenses by Saudi Arabia.

The minister, in a tweet message, said he was pleased to note that the people, who do not know even about the location of mosque in their respective vicinities, were worried over Hajj subsidy issue.

Responding to the tweet of former finance minister Miftah Ismael, he said Miftah was a genius, he was happy to note the Miftah’s emotions regarding increased Hajj expenses.