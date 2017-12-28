PESHAWAR, Dec 28 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that the basic
human rights for everyone including the Christians Community are
constitutionally secured and their role and services in every walk of
life for making overall national development possible are a precious
part of our national accomplishment.
The governor was addressing a gathering at the jubilant occasion of
Christmas in the lawn of the governor House Peshawar where a
Christmas tree was adorned.
On this occasion Christian community from FATA and Peshawar led by bishop of Peshawar were present.
While addressing the gathering, Governor said that on 25th
December Quaid-i-Azam day and celebrations of Christmas form vital part
of our national cultural heritage and a unique opportunity when the
whole nation collectively thinks about better future opportunities.
Governor said that Minorities have never hesitated sacrifice for
national security.
The governor said that the minorities have given unprecedented sacrifices
in the fight against terrorism and the struggle to establish peace.
Due to sacrifices of law enforcement Agencies peace has been restored in
FATA and now the resettlement process to the tribal areas is almost
complete and rehabilitation measures have been taken to implement a
comprehensive package of reforms in the Tribal areas.
Rights of minorities protected in constitution: Governor
PESHAWAR, Dec 28 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that the basic