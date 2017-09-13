Right of Access to Information Bill to ensure accountability, good governance and transparency: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD Sept 13 (APP): Minister of State for Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday
said that the Right of Access to Information Bill-2017 would
help in ensuring accountability, good governance and transparency
in the public sector departments and organizations.
The minister while moving 29-clause bill in the National Assembly
said ‘Under the proposed law, everybody will be accountable before
people of Pakistan as they will get the sought information within
ten days of their request.’
She informed the House that draft of the bill had been
finalized and tabled before the House after a thorough debate in
more than 29 meetings of the committees concerned of the Senate
and National Assembly. She said that all the parliamentarians
should take pride in contributing to the finalization of the bill as
it also formed part of manifestoes of every political party.
The minister asserted that the Right of Access to
Information Bill would be a far better piece of legislation as
compared to bills on the same subject introduced in the
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab assemblies. She said within
six months of the enactment of this bill all public departments
would place their record on their respective websites.
The minister said that unlike other new initiatives
the bill contained all requisite rules so that information
officers and information commission could start working immediately.
She praised efforts of the parliamentarians
including Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani, Kamil Ali Agha, who
is Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage, Farhatullah
Babar, Zahid Hamid, Mushahidullah Khan, Pervaiz Rashid for
playing important role in finalizing draft of the bill.
Second reading of the bill was in progress when
Naveed Qamar of PPPP requested allowing debate on its each and
every clause, which was not permitted by Deputy Speaker
Murtaza Javed Abbasi. The Deputy Speaker adjourned the house to
meet again on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. due to lack of quorum.