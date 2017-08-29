Richardson named match referee for Independence Cup

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): International Cricket Council (ICC)

Tuesday appointed Sir Richie Richardson as match referee for

Independence Cup to be played between World XI and Pakistan in

Lahore next month.

World XI and Pakistan will play three Twenty20 matches at

Gaddafi stadium on September 12, September 13 and September 15, said

a press release issued here.

Richardson has been a member of Emirates Elite Panel of ICC

Match Referees since January 2016 and has refereed in 11 Tests, 19

ODIs and 18 T20Is to date.

As one of the greats of Windies cricket, Richardson played 86

Tests and 224 One-Day Internationals between 1983 and 1996, scoring

5,949 and 6,248 runs, respectively. He also captained the Windies in

24 Tests (winning 11 and losing six) and 87 ODIs (winning 46 and

losing 36), and served as a team manager from 2011 to 2015.

Against Pakistan, Richardson played 12 Tests and 61 ODIs,

scoring 708 and 1,988 runs, respectively. He played two Tests and

four ODI at the Gaddafi Stadium, with his final appearance in the

Windies colours at Pakistan cricket’s headquarter being in1991.