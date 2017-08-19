Rich tributes paid to Dr Ruth Pfau

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP): People from different walks of life

on Saturday paid tributes to Dr Ruth Pfau, lauding her

patriotism and service to humanity and eradication of leprosy from

Pakistan.

Social activists, medical practitioners, nurses’

representatives, lawyers and representatives of different segments

of society expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Dr Ruth Pfau,

who spent more than half a century in Pakistan battling leprosy.

In their messages, they said that she played her active role

throughout her life in helping the country’s most vulnerable people

and her spirit of selfless dedication has left a vacuum that would

be difficult to fill.

Dr Ruth breathed her last after a protracted illness. She was

87. Born in Germany, Dr Ruth came to Pakistan in the 1960s. She was

granted Pakistani citizenship in 1988 and was widely recognized for

her service to humanity.

Dr Ruth Pfau on her very first visit to the Leprosy patients’

colony in Pakistan in 60s, got depressed with the situation and

ultimately decided to stay in Pakistan to help the affected Leprosy

patients.

She quickly reorganized the rough hewn dispensary into a proper

hospital building a full service Leprosy treatment and

rehabilitation center,free to patients.

As the news of the work spread, there were some doctors who

came forward and offered their voluntary services at regular

intervals.

Dr Pfau visualized the need to establish a Leprosy hospital in

order to cater to the needs of the many patients visiting the

dispensary. With the help of funds from Germany in 1963 a small

clinic was acquired.

Later, this one storied building expanded to an eight storied

medical building.

In 1968, Dr Pfau persuaded the Government of Pakistan to

undertake a National Leprosy Control Programme in partnership with

Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre (MALC) and began setting up Leprosy

control centers across the country.

Today, Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre is the hub of 157 Leprosy

control centers, with over 800 staff members.

In 1996, Leprosy was controlled in Pakistan. The prevalence of

the disease reduced to the extent that the World Health Organization

declared the disease to be under control in Pakistan, one of the

first countries in EMRO Region to achieve this goal.

After eliminating Leprosy, she started work on other health

disciplines like TB and blindness control to utilize the free

capacity and ensure presence in the field of Leprosy.

“Can we imagine that a person can leave the comfortable and

luxurious life of developed country and choose a hard life only to

live for sake of humanity,” Dr Nighat Yasir, a social activist said.

She said that Dr Ruth Pfau devoted her life for a noble cause.