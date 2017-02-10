Rich tribute paid to Film Star Mustafa Qureshi at PNCA

ISLAMABAD Feb 10 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Friday evening paid a rich tribute to legendary Film Star Mustafa Qureshi here at PNCA Auditorium.

The star studded evening of veteran actors and actresses applauded Mustafa Qureshi life long career of artistic craftsmanship and versatility.

The evening also featured highlights consisting clips from different films and live performance by artists on his popular films and characters.

Mehtab Akbar Rashidi, veteran Radio Pakistan artist and current member of Sindh assembly recounted her memories regarding Mustafa Qureshi and his early career at Radio Pakistan, Hyderabad from where he started his artistic career.

Artistes’ services were usually acknowledged after their death but it was a good tradition that they were receiving appreciation in their lives, she said.

There is a need to preserve and archive the golden history and art of Pakistani cinema, she added.

Samina Ahmad, senior TV artist, paid tribute and appreciated the versatility of Mustafa Quershi and his personal interest in researching and learning his characters during his long career as film star.

She also shed light on the efforts of Mustafa Qureshi for the welfare of artists.

Bahar Begum, the veteran film star and heroin of Mustafa Qureshi in many films recollected her memories from their early career in Pakistan film industry and informed the audience that how easily he adapted and learned Punjabi although he was from Sindh.

Director-General, PNCA Jamal Shah said he was delighted to be among the artistes whom he liked and have been inspiration for his artistic career.

He reiterated his resolve to support and promote Pakistani Arts and Cinema. Heannounced that National Film Academy will be established in Islamabad and this year International Islamabad Film Festival will be organized this year.He also stressed the need to expand the artist benevolent fund for the welfare of the artistic community.

Mustafa Qureshi expressed his gratitude to the gathering for showering so much love and honor on him .He said such gatherings helped encourage artistes and the tradition must continue.

Mustafa Qureshi was presented a shield from PNCA for his contribution to the Pakistani cinema at the end of the evening.