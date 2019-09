ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP):Rice exports from the country during first two-month of current financial year grew by 48.64% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

About 590,053 metric tons of rice valuing $322.836 million exported from July-August,2019 as compared the exports of 399,633 metric tons worth of $223.918 million of same period of last year, according the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.