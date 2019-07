ISLAMABAD, Jul 21 (APP):Rice exports from the county during preceding financial year witnessed about1.6% growth as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June, 2018-19 bout 4,104,983 metric tons of rice worth US$2.096 billion exported as compared the exports of 4,096,446 metric tons valuing US$ 2.035 billion of same period of last year, according the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics .