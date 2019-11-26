Rice exports increases 43.76% in four months

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP):Rice exports from the country during first four months of current financial year grew by 43.76% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-October, rice worth $633.739 million exported as compared to the exports of $440.828 million of same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The rice exports during the period under review, witness significant increase as it went up from 800,078 metric tons in first four months of last financial year to 1,141,334 metric tons in same period of current financial year.

The exports of basmati rice also increased by 55.32% as about 279,257 metric tons of basmati rice worth $256.817 million were exported as against the exports of 161,812 metric tons valuing $165.351 million of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, country earned $376.922 million by exporting about 862,087 metric tons of others rice, which stood at 638,266 metric tons valuing $275.477 million in the period under review.

In first four months of current financial year, about 54,177 metric tons of fish and fish products valuing $129.655 million also exported as compared to the exports of 44,513 metric tons worth $109.776 million of same period of last year.

The exports of meat and meat products witnessed 53.57% increase in four months of financial year 2019-20, as 27,554 metric tons of the above mentioned commodity worth $97.885 million exported which was recorded at 17,566 metric tons valuing $63.722 million in same period of last year, the data added.

It may be recalled here that food group exports from the country during first four months of current financial year increased by 16.21%, where as imports of the food commodities into the country decreased by 20.34% as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The imports of the food group came down to $1.583 billion during the period from July-October, 2019-20 from $1.987 billion of the same period of last year.