Rice exports increases 11.09%, reaches $1.257 billion in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):Rice exports from the country during last eight months of current financial year increased by 11.09% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-February, 2019-20 about 2,763,171 metric tons of rice worth $1.397 billion exported as against the exports of 2,497,536 metric tons valuing $1.257 billion of same period last year.

According the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, exports of basmati rice grew by 36,56% as above mentioned commodity worth $501.179 million was also exported as compared the exports of $366.765 million of same period of last year.

In last 8 months country exported about 566,711 metric tons of basmati rice as compared the exports of 370,248 metric tons of same period last year, the data reveled.

Meanwhile, country manged to export about 2,196,460 metric tons of rice other then basmati worth of $896.312 million as against the exports of 2,127,288 metric tons valuing $891.230 million of same period last year, it added.

The exports of rice other then basmati in last 8 months of current financial year grew by 0.57% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year, it added.

It may be recalled here that overall food group exports from the country during last 8 months grew by 5.48% as food commodities worth $3.033 billion exported as against $2.875 billion of same period last year.

On month on month basis, the food group exports also witnessed 4.09% growth in month of February, 2020 as country fetched $424.748 million by exporting the food commodities, which was recorded at $408.072 million of same month of last year.

On the other hand food group imports into the country also decreased by 8.07% as it came down from $3.868 billion of first 8 months of last financial year to $3.556 billion in 8 months of current financial year.