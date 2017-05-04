Riaz Riazuddin appointed acting Governor SBP

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP): The government has appointed Riaz Raizuddin as acting Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) who was presently serving as Deputy Governor SBP.

According to a notification issued here Thursday, Riaz Riazuddin was

appointed acting Governor SBP with immediate effect, for a period not

exceeding three months or till the appointment of regular Governor SBP.

Meanwhile, another notification issued by the Establishment Division

said that the contract appointment of Nasir Ayyaz Director (legal), in MP-2 scale, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication was extended on existing terms and conditions for a period of one year with effect from April 21, 2017.