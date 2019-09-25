“Rhythm of Dunhuang – Passion of Silk Road” held at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP):Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan and Gansu Provincial Opera House of China on Wednesday organized a special cultural performance titled ‘‘Rhythm of Dunhuang – Passion of Silk Road” to celebrate 70th Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China here at China Cultural Center, PNCA.

Shafqat Mehmood, Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and National History & Literary Heritage and Yao Jing, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan were the chief guests on the occasion.

Addressing on the occasion, the minister said Pakistan and China enjoyed brotherly relations and our cultural relations were also gaining momentum.