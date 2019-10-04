Revival of Pakistan Steel Mills among government’s foremost priorities: PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) was among the foremost priorities of the government.

Over the years’ neglect of an institution, which was causing burden on national kitty, by the previous governments was tantamount to injustice to the nation, he remarked.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting held here regarding the revival of PSM.

Advisor to PM on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Minister for Privatization Muhammadmian Soomro, Chairman PSM Board of Directors Amir Mumtaz and others attended the meeting.