Revision of BPS, allowances of civil servants notified

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP): The government on Monday notified the

revision of Basic Pay Scales and Allowances with effect from July

01, 2017 of Civil Servants of the federal government.

According to the notification, the ad-hoc allowance at the

rate of 50 per cent of basic pay granted with effect from July 01,

2010 would cease to exist with effect from July 01, 2017 as it has

been merged in the basic pay.

Similarly, an ad-hoc relief allowance at the rate of 10 per

cent of the running basic pay of BPS-2017 would also be allowed to

the civil employees and pensioners of the federal government.

The notification further said that the basic pay of an

employee in service on June 30, 2017 would be fixed in the BPS-2017

on point to point basis i.e. at the stage corresponding to that

occupied by him or her above the minimum of BPS-2016.