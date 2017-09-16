Review petition filed to avail legal option: Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, Sept 16 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

(PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz Saturday said review petition was

filed to avail the legal option and that the Sharif

family was approaching the judiciary for justice despite

reservations.

Talking to a private television channel, she said after

one and a half years of Panama Papers investigations, corruption of

a single penny or money laundering could not be proved against

former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam said the Supreme Court’s decision on the Panama

Papers case had no link with the allegations framed against

Nawaz Sharif or his family.

Allegations in the Panama Papers were about London flats and

money laundering but decision was given on the basis of having

an ‘Iqama’, she added.

She said the apex court judges themselves declared that

no corruption or money laundering charges were proved against the

former prime minister.

She expressed reservations on the decision, saying that

even legal experts were also surprised.

She said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had promised to

present himself for accountability and he fulfilled that promise.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had not availed legal immunity in

Panama Papers case because he was not guilty, she said.

She said it was not first time that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

was ousted. He was still the most popular leader of the country.

Maryam said Nawaz Sharif and his family had also faced

the regime of a dictator in 1999 and were sent to jails. They

were not afraid of the current accounatbility process, she added.

She said the opponents of PML-N had been doing negative

propaganda against them for the last one year but the people

had rejected their campaign against Nawaz Sharif.

She said seeking fair trial was their constitutional right.

She said the PML-N had learnt a lot from experience and past

mistakes. Nawaz Sharif as elected prime minister had always kept

the national interest supreme as he did not want that the country’s development was affected, she added.

Replying to a question about the Dawn Leaks, she said that

she never attended any security meeting but despite that she was

blamed for that, which was a non-issue. The report of Dawn

Leaks should be made public, she added.

She said the PML-N had won the all bye-elections while the

Panama Papers case was under trial in the Supreme Court.

Maryam Nawaz said party workers had run the election

campaign of her mother Begum Kalsoom Nawaz in NA 120 as they

had strong emotional attachment with their beloved leader

Nawaz Sharif.

She said all political gatherings during her mother’s

election campaign were held by local party workers, she added.

She said running the media cell of PML-N was her right

because it was not the government media cell.

She said her mother was a brave lady and she had faced the

dictator in the past. She was recovering fast and would

return to serve the people of NA-120.