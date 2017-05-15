Revenue Division proposes Rs14.298 bln for its projects in upcoming budget

ISLAMABAD, MAY 15 (APP): The Revenue Division has proposed Rs14.298 billion budgetary allocations for its 41 projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the upcoming financial year (2017-18).

The proposed allocations included Rs12.768 billion for new projects the division has proposed for inclusion in the upcoming budget, official sources said.

Among the new projects, the Revenue Division has proposed Rs10,500 million for development of integrated Transit Trade Management system (ITTMS) under Asian Development Bank (ADB) Regional Improving Border Service Project.

The Asia Development Bank would be providing aid of Rs10,000

million during the upcoming year, the sources said.

The total cost of ITTMS projects has been estimated at Rs31,626 million with foreign exchange amount of Rs26,049 million.

The Revenue Division has also proposed Rs1,743 million for project for security improvement in Karachi Port and Port Qasim for installation of three fixed and one mobile scanner.

The amount would include Rs1,703 million as foreign exchange

component and would be completed with the assistance of Japan

International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

An amount of Rs200 million have been proposed for establishment of Inland Revenue offices all across the country while Rs150 million each would be utilized for construction of Model Custom Collectorate at Gawadar and construction of Regional Tax Office at Islamabad.

In addition, Rs25 million has been proposed for feasibilities of Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Gawadar, RTO Islamabad and Sardogdha and Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (IIR Karachi).

The Revenue Division has proposed Rs59.470 million for its ongoing project of construction of Zonal Office (IR) and Transit Accommodation at Kohat, Rs49.470 million for construction of Transit Accommodation for MCC Faisalabad, Rs59.250 million for purchase of land for Regional Tax Office Peshawar and Rs59.710 million for construction of warehouse for Model Custom Collectorate (Preventive) Karachi.

The Revenue Division proposed Rs 55 for construction of warehouse for model custom collectorate at Thokar Niza Baig Lahore, Rs35 million for purchase of land for Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (IR) at Islamabad, Rs59.5 million for purchase of land for Regional Tax Office (RTO) Lahore and Rs32.852 million for construction of additional floor on existing transit accommodation (IR) Sutluj Block, Allama Iqbal Town Lahore.

Similarly Rs50 million each have been proposed for reconstruction of Regional Tax Office Sargodha and construction of office of Intelligence and Investigation (II&R) Karachi.

The Division proposed Rs58.750 million for construction of Zonal Office (IR) at Manshera, Rs49.470 million for construction of Transit Accommodation at Manshera, Rs55.152 million for acquisition of Land for Expansion of Passenger Facilitation Center (PFC) and Rs53.103 million for construction of Additional office Block for RTO Abbottabad.