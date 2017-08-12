Revenue collection increases 70% in 4 years: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP): The revenue collection by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) increased by around 70 percent during the four years of Pakistan Muslim League (N) government, Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said on Saturday.

The revenue collection increased from Rs 1946 billion in 2013 to Rs 3362 billion in 2017, he said while chairing the Customs Chief Collectors/Director Generals conference at the FBR headquarters. He termed the increase a creditable achievement by FBR.

Welcoming the initiative to hold the conference, he said it provided good opportunity for interaction and sharing of professional experiences.

Finance Minister said that Customs along with the IRS had an important role to play in enhancing revenue collection.

This momentum, he said should be maintained with dedicated efforts in future as it would contribute significantly to PML-N Government’s resolve for inclusive and sustainable economic growth in the country.

The minister said that tax payers facilitation and strengthening of the tax base should be the hallmark of FBR’s revenue collection policy.

He called upon senior officials to double their efforts for meeting the collection target for the current fiscal year and assured them of full support in this regard.