Revamping of 200 schools to be completed in September

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP): Revamping of 200 public sector
schools of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), under Phase-II of
Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme, would be completed in
September this year.
Advisor on Prime Minister’s Education Reforms Programme Ali
Raza told APP that under the ongoing phase, 200 new rooms in
different schools of the capital had already been constructed, while
the provision of other facilities were in process.
The PC-I for phase-III of the reforms programme would be
completed in next two months under which 200 more schools would be
upgraded, achieving the task of 422 schools’ renovation.
With an aim to provide safe transport facility to girl
students of ICT’s rural areas, the prime minister had already handed
over 70 school buses to the schools under phase-II.
Capital Administratin and Development Divisin (CADD) has
completed all codal formalities for the provision of 130 more buses
to schools and “we are just waiting for the release of funds from
Accountant General of Pakistan Revenue (AGPR),” the advisor said.
He said that 30 special customized coasters would also be
given to cater need of special children.
“We have set Key Performance Indicators through which the
heads and teachers of the schools and colleges of the ICT would be
promoted and demoted upon the results of their educational
institutions,” he added.
Under Phase-I all teachers of 22 schools were imparted
training on modern modules, while 2100 more (each five from every
schools) had been provided training in phase-II. In Phase-III of the
programme around 840 heads of the schools would be given training.
“We have achieved a mile stone by preparing a manual for the
training of school heads as they are role model for their
institution” he added.
He said that IT labs in 219 girls schools were being
established by the ministry of Information Technology under
which the girls would be imparted modern technological education.
CADD, he said has signed a project with an NGO “Sightsavers”
under which the organization will select 12 schools around the
federal capital in which the children with disabilities would be
provided special education.
A project with an another NGO has also been signed under which
the toilets in girls schools would be established in selected 12
schools around the Islamabad.
It is pertinent to note that the total funding for the said
above projects would be allocated by these NGO’s.
A programme “Quaid ki Baten” would be launched in schools for
characterization of the students in light of education of Quaid e
Azam Muhammad Ali Jannah, he added.
CADD was fully supporting the ministry of education in the
revision of curriculum of schools. The subject specialists for the
project were being hired from public and private sectors.
CADD has constituted monitoring teams who will made suddenly
visits to schools twice a month and biometrics devices would also be
installed soon to ensure the attendance of teachers.
A programme of pre-kg classes would also be initiated in the
schools.
The project of Montessori classes in eleven schools of the
federal capital had been initiated, while the classes would be
started in next 71 schools this years.
This project of montessori classes have been initiated with
Public-Private partnership and the private sector was supporting
free of cost in this regard.
