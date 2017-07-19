Revamping of 200 schools to be completed in September

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP): Revamping of 200 public sector

schools of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), under Phase-II of

Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme, would be completed in

September this year.

Advisor on Prime Minister’s Education Reforms Programme Ali

Raza told APP that under the ongoing phase, 200 new rooms in

different schools of the capital had already been constructed, while

the provision of other facilities were in process.

The PC-I for phase-III of the reforms programme would be

completed in next two months under which 200 more schools would be

upgraded, achieving the task of 422 schools’ renovation.

With an aim to provide safe transport facility to girl

students of ICT’s rural areas, the prime minister had already handed

over 70 school buses to the schools under phase-II.

Capital Administratin and Development Divisin (CADD) has

completed all codal formalities for the provision of 130 more buses

to schools and “we are just waiting for the release of funds from

Accountant General of Pakistan Revenue (AGPR),” the advisor said.

He said that 30 special customized coasters would also be

given to cater need of special children.

“We have set Key Performance Indicators through which the

heads and teachers of the schools and colleges of the ICT would be

promoted and demoted upon the results of their educational

institutions,” he added.

Under Phase-I all teachers of 22 schools were imparted

training on modern modules, while 2100 more (each five from every

schools) had been provided training in phase-II. In Phase-III of the

programme around 840 heads of the schools would be given training.

“We have achieved a mile stone by preparing a manual for the

training of school heads as they are role model for their

institution” he added.

He said that IT labs in 219 girls schools were being

established by the ministry of Information Technology under

which the girls would be imparted modern technological education.

CADD, he said has signed a project with an NGO “Sightsavers”

under which the organization will select 12 schools around the

federal capital in which the children with disabilities would be

provided special education.

A project with an another NGO has also been signed under which

the toilets in girls schools would be established in selected 12

schools around the Islamabad.

It is pertinent to note that the total funding for the said

above projects would be allocated by these NGO’s.

A programme “Quaid ki Baten” would be launched in schools for

characterization of the students in light of education of Quaid e

Azam Muhammad Ali Jannah, he added.

CADD was fully supporting the ministry of education in the

revision of curriculum of schools. The subject specialists for the

project were being hired from public and private sectors.

CADD has constituted monitoring teams who will made suddenly

visits to schools twice a month and biometrics devices would also be

installed soon to ensure the attendance of teachers.

A programme of pre-kg classes would also be initiated in the

schools.

The project of Montessori classes in eleven schools of the

federal capital had been initiated, while the classes would be

started in next 71 schools this years.

This project of montessori classes have been initiated with

Public-Private partnership and the private sector was supporting

free of cost in this regard.