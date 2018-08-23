Return of pilgrims to start on August 27

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP):The post-Hajj operation will commence from August 27 with the first flight carrying 327 pilgrims, which will land at Islamabad airport at 5:10 p.m.

The operation would be completed on September 25 with return of all the pilgrims from Saudi Arabia, a

spokesman of Ministry of Religious Affairs said on Thursday.

The spokesman said on the first day of post-Hajj operation, total 950 pilgrims aboard four flights would reach Islamabad and Peshawar. Some 240 pilgrims would reach Peshawar through Saudi Arabian Airline no. SV-794 at 3.25 p.m while Pakistan International Airlines Flight No. PK-3002 would bring 327 pilgrims and reach Federal capital at 5.10 pm, he added

A total of 107,000 Pakistanis performed Hajj under the government Hajj scheme and 77,210 under private schemes this year. Hajj flights are also scheduled for other major cities of the country including Peshawar, Multan, Sukkur, Lahore and Faisalabad.

“We have made excellent accommodation, food and transportation arrangements for all the pilgrims with the cooperation of Saudi government,” the spokesman said and added 184,210 Pakistanis performed Hajj this year.