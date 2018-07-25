Result Transmission System failure causes delay in election results: ECP

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Babar Yakoob Wednesday said that delay in issuing official results of general election 2018 was due to failure of Result Transmission System (RTS), which was specifically developed to ensure swift result transmission.

Talking to media here, he said that over 85,000 cellular phones were connected with RTS, but due to heavy traffic the system was choked, and it could receive data from only 25,000 phones.

The ECP has now decided to collect and compile the results manually from presiding officers and assured that all results would reach the returning officers within half an hour.

Replying to a question, he said that the concerns raised by different political parties regarding the distribution of Form 45 and other procedures would be duly examined and addressed.

He said that if any polling staff was found involved in any illegal activity he would be dealt according to the Election Act.

Earlier, Director General Public Relations ECP Nadeen Qasim informed that presiding officers had delivered more than 90 percent results to the returning officers so far.

He said that the ECP had decided that all the presiding officers would deliver the results to returning officers in convoy for maintaining security and the final results would be compiled there, adding that it was the main reason behind the delay of results.