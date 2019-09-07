Restore land to save the planet, says head of UN body combating desertification

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 07 (APP):Investing in land restoration could not only help keep planet earth healthy, but also be the starting point for resolving some of the biggest issues, the head of the UN entity tackling desertification told journalists on Friday via video-link, from the ongoing global summit on the issue, underway in New Delhi.

“Put concisely, we must invest in land restoration as a way of improving livelihoods, reducing vulnerabilities contributing to climate change, and reducing risks for the economy,” Ibrahim Thiaw, Executive Secretary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) said, speaking on the sidelines of the 14th session of the Conference of the Parties.