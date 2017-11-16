Resources being utilised for providing healthcare facilities to masses:CM

LAHORE, Nov 16 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said resources worth billions
of rupees were being utilised fo providing qualitative
and the latest healthcare facilities to people.
He said this while addressing a meeting held to ponder
over the pace of progress on health projects and state of
implementation on the health sector reforms programme.
He said the latest central pathology labs would be set up
in Lahore and Multan while small labs would also be established
in hospitals which would be connected with the central lab
through satellite.
The CM said the facility of every sort of test would be
provided in these labs having an automated system. The lab
information management system would also be provided in
these labs.
He said road show should also be held with regard to the
establishment of pathology labs and added that speed of
work on different ongoing health projects be further
accelerated.
He said that new hospitals would be established in the
province under the public-private partnership model in future.
The chief minister said hepatitis control programme was
very important for helping the people to remain safe from
this deadly disease and, therefore, this programme should
effectively be implemented.
He expressed satisfaction that the programme of providing
medicines to hepatitis patients at their doorsteps was in
progress successfully. He said hepatitis filter clinics
would be upgraded in the teaching hospitals and where there
was need to establish new and bigger filter clinics,
the work should be started there immediately.
He said the Prime Minister Health Insurance Programme was
in vogue in four districts and the scope of this programme
would be extended to all districts of the province. Meanwhile,
the programme of extension in 13 selected districts had
been given final shape, he added.
The meeting reviewed the service delivery program of
private hospitals for providing healthcare services.
Secretary specialized healthcare and medical education
Najam Ahmad Shah gave a briefing about the progress on
healthcare projects.
Provincial Ministers Kh Imran Nazir, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad
Bhart, Advisor Dr Umar Saif and health secretaries as well as
high officials of the health department also
attended the meeting.
Resources being utilised for providing healthcare facilities to masses:CM
LAHORE, Nov 16 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad