Resources being provided to upgrade trains: Saad Rafique

LAHORE, Sept 19 (APP): Federal Minister for Railways

Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Tuesday that all resources

were being provided on priority basis for the upgradation

of trains.

Presiding over a high level meeting here at Railways

headquarters, he said at present railways was upgrading

Awam Express, while next year it would upgrade Allama Iqbal

Express running between Sialkot to Karachi Cantt, Kyber Mail

running between Peshawar to Karachi, Akbar Express running

between Lahore to Quetta and Bahauddin Zakaria Express running

between Multan to Karachi.

Saad Rafique said passengers in upgraded trains

had the facility of mobile charging, adding railway

stations, washing lines and railway tracks were also being

upgraded.