Resolution of Kashmir issue essential for durable peace in South Asia: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui Wednesday said resolution of Kashmir issue is indispensible for durable peace in South Asian region.

He was speaking in a meeting with Head of Urdu Language and Literature Chair in Istanbul University, Turkey, Dr. Halil Toker, held at NHLH Division Premises.

Irfan Siddiqui said, “International community has now realized that the demand of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination is just”.

During the meeting, Dr. Hilal Toker presented his book on ‘Kashmir issue and sheer human rights’ violations in Indian-held Kashmir’ to Irfan Siddiqui.

Appreciating the contribution of Dr. Halil Toker for writing a book on

Kashmir cause, Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui said Turkey and Pakistan are brotherly countries and share same stance over Kashmir issue at governments level.

While people of both the countries also have similar sentiments over

this issue, he added. Irfan Siddiqui said Dr. Hilal’s book will soon be translated into Urdu and English languages.

Irfan Siddiqui urged the writer’s community across the world to raise

their voices against India atrocities in occupied Kashmir and play role for resolving this longstanding issue.

Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), Dr. Qasim Bughio was also present in the meeting.