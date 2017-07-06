Residents throng parks to enjoy weather

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (APP): A number of people thronged recreational places

to enjoy the pleasant weather in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on

Thursday.

The citizens were seen flocking to Pir Sohawa, Damn-e-Koh, Fatima Jinnah

Park, Pakistan Monument, Shakarparian, Ayub National Park, and Nawaz Sharif

Public Park in the twin cities.

Ayesha Shafique, a student of 8th class at Lake View Park said that he

visited the recreational facility, particularly its birds area to enjoy pleasant weather.

Atif Raza, another student, said, “Pleasant weather is a treat for the

residents of the twin cities allowing them to enjoy nature.” Anum Khalid, a

housewife, said ” The only complaint at these recreational spots, is the price hike of the eatable items. Stall holders fleece people as we have to buy food items for our children.”

When contacted, an district administration official said “We have asked

the shopkeepers to display list of the prices of food items so that no one could sale items on high rates.”