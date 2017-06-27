Residents of Capital fully enjoying Eid holidays in pleasant weather

ISLAMABAD, Jun 27 (APP): Capital residents, who could not go

to their natives towns, are visiting various recreational spots during

the eid holidays, to fully enjoy the holidays.

There is a lot of hustle bustle on spots like Rawal Dam,

Chattar Park, Lake View Park, DamneKoh, Shakarparian and Rose and Jasmin Garden as thousands of people are flooding to these few recreational places in Islamabad.

Such a sudden rush has been very rare in the federal capital as

over the years, most the people used to go to their native towns to

celebrate Eid.

During last couple of years, presence of people has been increasing in the federal capital during the Eid holidays, turning it into a lively city contrary to the past impression of a ‘Ghost City’.

Traffic flow on the roads of twin cities remained thin on the

Eid day after a week-long overcrowding when the buyers rushed to

markets for Eid shopping.

However, traffic snarls at the capital roads, days before Eid

and on the “Chand Raat” were an eye opener for the departments like

CDA and the traffic police.

The Eid holidays are more joyous for the school going children

as they find some moments of respite from heavy schedules and the

weighty school bags.

They have been pursuing parents to go out for enjoyment, days

before the Eid, and when the time has come they are enjoying it to the hilt.

“It feels very happy to come here. We are fully enjoying the

Eid holidays,” said a young girl child, Rimsha, who visited Rawal

dam on the second day of Eid, with her parents and other family

members.

“You know, Eid comes once in a year and this time we have

planned to go out daily during all Eid holidays,” said another

child, Musfirah, who went to DamneKoh to have a view of the capital

city and enjoy some leisure moments.

Like the children, most of parents, particularly the government

servants, also want to have a respite from monotonous office

working.

People are visiting relatives and friends and those having their

own cars or those who manage to board the overcrowded public

transport, are going to neighboring Murree hills and the Patriata

resort.

Prices of food stuff at all the spots, however, are very

high as there is no check on overcharging and the shopkeepers fully

exploited the situation.

Similarly, those without their own vehicles have to pay extra

fare for visiting the hill stations as the parents and elders have to

give in to the demands of their children.

Police remained active to thwart any sabotage attempt during

Eid prayers and is continuing patrolling of various sectors during

holidays.

Generally thieves used to steal valuables from the empty houses

after the residents had proceeded to their natives towns, but the

recent measures by the law enforcing agencies, has almost nullified this

trend.

Police personnel are checking identification of strangers in the

sectors and nabbing beggars to ensure peace and security.

With promoting the idea of community policing in the capital,

the residents are now feeling more secure.

Similarly, no untoward incident was reported when the Rescue 15

service was contacted on Tuesday to know the overall situation in the capital during ongoing Eid holidays.