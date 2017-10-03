‘Researchers developing high nutritional value food crops’

MULTAN, Oct 3 (APP): Agriculture scientists are busy in

developing food crop varieties of higher nutritional value to

enable people get essential ingredients from normal food and

do not need extra support from supplements and multivitamins to stay healthy.

Director General (Research) Punjab Dr. Abid Mahmood said

that a new wheat variety possessing higher quantity of iron

and vitamins was being developed and efforts would be made to ensure that it should reach small farmers once it is finally approved for general sowing, says a release issued by media liaison unit of Punjab agriculture department here Tuesday.

Scientists were also busy carrying out research on

increasing production of high nutritional value fodder

crops and world’s most famous varieties of dates.

Moreover, researchers were modifying root structure of

different crops to increase their root length, to save flowers

of many crops from damage, and varieties that can survive

sudden change in weather behaviour, DG Research said.

He said that Pakistani scientists had overpowered cotton

bollworms, developed a technology to enable paddy/rice crop survive floods even if water remain standing for fifteen days, and the technology for paddy/rice sowing without water that has revolutionized rice cultivation.

Dr. Abid said that modern technology was being employed

to save water adding that there were one million tube wells

in Punjab in addition to water resources available through

irrigation system.

He said that over thousand agriculture scientists (1079 to

be exact) and 25 agriculture research institutes in Punjab were doing a commendable job, achieving big successes and restoring confidence of farmers on agriculture.

They have given courage to farmers to invest big and achieve big adding that now farmers do not hesitate to develop a 40000-plants orchard.

Dr. Abid said that researchers have also contributed in

production of good quality fruit in the country adding a mango fetches Rs 150 price from international markets upon export.