Research is vital for diagnosis, treatment of ailments: Zubair

KARACHI, March 11 (APP): Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair Saturday

said that research plays a vital role in diagnosis and treatment of

various diseases.

He was talking to delegates of a conference on gastroenteritis

and liver ailments at the Governor House here.

The delegation was headed by eminent surgeon Dr Saad Khalid

Niaz.

The Governor said that gastroenteritis and liver ailments were

quite common and there is a need to foster awareness for prevention.

The modern research would help towards the diagnosis and

treatment of various ailments, he added.

Zubair said that the holding of the international conferences and

participation of doctors and surgeons from abroad augurs well.

Such events, he further pointed out, help create a positive image

of Karachi at international level, he added.

Head of the delegation, Dr Saad Khalid Niaz, informed the

Governor that experts from various countries are attending the three

day moot which will help enhance the knowledge of the doctors.