Research Cell to bring improvement in various sectors of FATA: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):Federal Minister for SAFRON, Lt. General (Retd), Abdul Qadir Baloch on Wednesday said that a research cell would be made to bring improvement in various sectors of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

The Research Cell would provide help in mineral resources, agriculture, livestock and

industrialization sectors, he said while talking to a news channel.

All stakeholders were supporting the reforms in FATA, he said.

A sufficient amount would be available for development of FATA, he said.

Recommendations had been sent to concerned quarters for further progress, he said.

The decision would also be taken for chief operating officer to be appointed in FATA for looking

after the important affairs, he said.

To a question he said that present government wanted to streamline the system in FATA and

for this, all necessary steps had been taken to achieve the objectives.