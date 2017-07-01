Rescue operation for missing climbers called off

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (APP): Rescue operation for the two foreign

climbers, missing on the Nanga Parbat peak has been called off as

now they have been presumed dead, officials said on Saturday.

Spanish alpinist Alberto Zerain along with Argentine’s Mariano

Galvan went missing last Saturday while attempting to scale the

8,125 metre peak from the Mazino route.

Muhammad Iqbal, the owner of Summit Karakorum, a tour

operating company that had organized the climb at the treacherous

peak told APP that both the climbers adopted the most difficult

track to ascend Nanga Parbat, also known as the “Killer Mountain.”

“Mazino is the most difficult track and as far as I know so

far only one climber from Slovakia has been able to climb Nanga

Parbat from it,” Iqbal added.

He said the search and rescue operation for the two missing

mountaineers had been called off after their third fellow, who was

present at the base camp and later became part of the rescue team

stated that both were presumed dead now.

“He has been hovering around the mountain in the helicopter

along with the rescue team on early Saturday. He has confirmed that

no signs of life have been spotted on the peak,” he added.

Alpine Club of Pakistan’s spokesman Karrar Haidri said that

they had also been communicated that the search and rescue operation

for the missing climbers had been called off as they were presumed

dead.

Alberto and Mariano Galvan were part of the 14-member team of

foreign climbers, who had come last week to ascend Nanga Parbat this

year. However bad weather compelled them to return to base camp and

delay their attempt for a few more days.