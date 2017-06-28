Rescue 1122 remain high alert to cope with Flood

RAWALPINDI, June 28 (APP) The model emergency service Rescue 1122 is

fully equipped to cope with the possible flood in the Leh Nullah as the monsoon season has set in.

According to a Rescue 1122, the rescue staff would be on standby to

provide timely emergency response, medical treatment and transportation facilities to possible flood victims in low-lying areas.

The Rescue 1122 has requested people not to stand on the banks of

low-lying areas along Leh Nullah during flood and follow instructions

given by the flood control room.

However, City District Government Rawalpindi has completed all the

arrangements to cope with the flood situation. Meanwhile, the

meteorological department predicts Rain/thundershowers (with isolated

heavy falls) with strong gusty winds are expected at a number of places

in upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, lower Sindh (Hyderabad, Karachi,

MirpurKhas, Sh. Benazirabad divisions), Islamabad, FATA and Kashmir,

while at scattered places in south Punjab (Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur,

D.G. Khan divisions), upper Sindh (Larkana, Sukkar divisions), eastern Balochistan (Zhob, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat divisions) and

Gilgit-Baltistan.