Representatives of local government’s role vital for social uplift: Nisar

WAH CANTT, Apr 8 (APP): Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said representatives of local government should play their due role in providing better health facilities, education and eliminating corruption from the society.

He was addressing at public gathering here and stressed upon the local

representatives to come forward and fulfill their responsibilities by utilizing all the available resources and administrative powers to improve the basic facilities of education, health, clean drinking water and transportation in their respective areas, said a press release issued

here on Saturday.

The active participation of the local representatives was necessary

to wipe out the corruption from the society, he added.

He said “People must differentiate among the truth and lie, politics of blame and reconciliation and those who do politics of corruption.”

Those who believe that politics only for corruption and unfair means are poison for politics and democracy, he added.

Commenting on the performance of previous governments, he said that not a single development work had been carried out to address the problem of the masses and leaving a number of crisis for incumbent government of PML-N.

Unfortunately, he said the political leaders and their parties were trying to befooling the people in the name of politics.

They were using politics as a shield for their personal interests and to protect their corruption, he said.

The Interior Minister urged to the elected representatives of the areas to continue government mission to improve the lives of people and provides all basic facilities at their doorstep.

PML-N government in the last three years has laid many foundations of developments and prosperity of the country, including the restoring peace in Karachi, operation Zarb-e-Azb and prower projects to address the problem of electricity.

He said that the government mission for progress and prosperity will

not complete untill the every citizen of the country could benefits of its results.

Despite, I am elected representative of the area, Minister said development projects of billions of rupees has been completed for the

uplift of Taxila, Wah and various ongoing development projects was a

living example of his love and affection to the people of the area.