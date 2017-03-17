Representative, elected govt strengthens state’s institutions: Tariq Fatemi

ISLAMABAD, March 17 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Syed Tariq Fatemi has said that the country’s institutions are being strengthened by the representative and elected government.

He was addressing the passing out graduates of the 25th advanced foreign diplomatic course as a chief guest here Friday.

Tariq Fatemi said, “it is public diplomacy which reaches out to people in other countries”.

Pakistan is on path of progress and prosperity and the country wanted to live in peace and harmony with all of its neighboring countries, he said.

The Special Assistant to PM on Foreign Affairs said that the people of Pakistan are committed to promote democracy and democratic institutions.

He said the improvement in growth rate and addition of 9000 MW electricity to the national grid system shows that the country is on the path of prosperity and economic stability.

The Director General Foreign Service Academy, Ambassador Iftikhar Aziz highlighted the six weeks training programme of the foreign diplomats.

He said that the training participants belonging to different countries literally cover the entire globe.

The Director General said the Foreign Service Academy every year train around 50 to 60 diplomats. He said thus the academy has trained around 3000 diplomats so far.

Ambassador Badi on behalf of the diplomats expressed his gratitude to the people of Pakistan and the Foreign Service Academy for providing them the unique opportunity of diplomatic training.

He said, “We shall be the ambassadors of Pakistan in our own countries”.

At the end, certificates were distributed among the graduates for their successful completion of the course.