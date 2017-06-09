Reports of killing of two kidnapped Chinese being verified: FO

ISLAMABAD, June 9 (APP): Pakistan on Friday said it was

working to confirm authenticity of the reports of killing of

two Chinese nationals, kidnapped in Quetta.

“We are in constant contact with the Chinese

government,” a Foreign Office statement issued here said.

“Pakistan remains committed to fight terrorism in all

its forms. Dastardly acts of terrorism cannot weaken our

resolve to eliminate this menace,” it added.

“Chinese living in Pakistan are our honoured guests and

brothers, and we will continue to take all measures to ensure

their safety,” the statement concluded.