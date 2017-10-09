Renowned Urdu poet Noon Meem Rashid remembered

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (APP):Renowned Urdu poet and writer Nazar Muhammad Rashid was remembered on the occasion of his death anniversary on Monday.

He was born on August 1, 1910, in a Janjua family at Alipur Chattha District, Gujranwala and earned a master’s degree in economics from the Government College Lahore. He was an influential Pakistani poet of modern Urdu poetry who introduced blank verse in Urdu poetry.

He served for a short time in the Royal Indian Army during the Second World War, attaining the rank of Captain. Before independence of Pakistan in 1947, he worked with All India Radio in New Delhi and Lucknow.

He was transferred to Peshawar in 1947 where he worked until 1953.

Rashid served the UN and worked in many countries.

He is considered to be the ‘father of Modernism’ in Urdu literature. Along with Faiz Ahmed Faiz, he is one of the greatest progressive poets in Pakistani literature.

He rebelled against the traditional form of ‘ghazal’ and became the first major exponent of free verse in Urdu Literature. His first book

of free verse, Mavra, was published in 1940 and established him as a pioneering figure in free form Urdu poetry.

He retired to England in 1973 and died in a London hospital on October 9 in 1975.