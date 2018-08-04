Renowned Singer Ikhlaq Ahmed remembered today

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP):Renowned playback singer Ikhlaq Ahmed was remembered on Saturday (August 4) at his death anniversary and homages were paid to his services by all electronic and radio channels.

According to PTV news , Ikhlaq Ahmad was born in May 8, 1940.

He was the member of a famous singing group with two other artists’ singer Masood Rana and actor Nadeem Baig.

Ikhlaq debuted as a singer in the 1973 film Pazaib.

He started his singing career at a time when famous singer

Ahmed Rushdi was ruling the film music. Even then he remained a successful singer in late 1970s and 1980s.

Ikhlaq Ahmad was the third generation of top male playback

singers in Pakistan film industry.

He struggled for many years but finally claimed the fame he

deserved as playback singer in the 1970s for singing “Sona na Chandi na koi Mehal” in film Bandish 1980 and “Sawan Aye Sawan jaye” in Chahat 1974 are his most super hit songs.

According to the figures, Akhlaq Ahmad sang nearly 117 songs in 86 films from 1973 to 1998.

He sang only one song for a Punjabi film. He died on 04 August ,1999 at London