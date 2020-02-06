Renowned poet “Munnu Bahi” remembered on birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP):Renowned poet, playwright and columnist Muneer Ahmed popularly known as “Munnu Bahi “ was remembered on his 86th birth anniversary on Thursday.

He was born on 6th February in 1933 at Wazirabad, Punjab. According to a Radio Pakistan report, he started his career as a journalist at an Urdu newspaper but soon turned to writing dramas.

Munnu Bhai started his career by working as a translator for an Urdu language newspaper but eventually developed into a playwright and a dramatist. His career as a drama-writer was developed to writing plays for Pakistan Television Corporation,he earned country wide appreciation and fame for “Sona Chandi” in 1982 which had been re-telecast for several times especially on viewers’ demand.

He also penned down some other immortal serials like ‘Dasht, Tamanna, Aashiyana, Gumshuda and Khubsoorat for PTV.He was also awarded with Pride and Performance by the government of Pakistan.He died on January 19,2018 in Lahore.

His co-writers, friends and other young writers had paid huge tribute to the late legendary author through sharing the memories spent with him,and by showing chunks of his popular dramas during morning transmissions.