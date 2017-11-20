Renowned poet Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi remembered

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP):Birth anniversary of renowned poet and veteran literary scholar,Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi was marked across the country on Monday. The renowned poet was born as Ahmad Shah Awan on November 20, 1916 in the village Anga of Khushab District.

He published collections of his best-known work including poetry volumes Jalal-o-Jamal, Shola-i-Gul and Kisht-i-Wafa, and short story collections Chopaal,Sannata, and Kapaas ka Phool, Bagolay,

Tal-o-Gharoob, Sailab-o-Gardab,Anchal, ghar se ghartak. Qasimi is a recipient of Pride of Performance (1968) and Pakistan Academy of Letters’ lifetime achievement award as well as the country’s highest

civil honour Sitara-i-Imtiaz (1980) for his literary work.

He bade farewell to this world for his eternal abode on July 10, 2006. He was 90 at the time of his death.