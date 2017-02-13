Renowned music composer ‘Robin Ghosh ‘remembered

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): Renowned musician and music composer of South Asia, Robin Ghosh’s first death anniversary was observed on Monday (Today).

According to news channel, he was husband of ace-Pakistani film actress Shabnam. They were one of the successful couples of film industry.

He left behind his wife and only son Ronnie Ghosh Famous playback singer Ahmed Rushdi has a notable contribution to Ghosh’s success.

Ghosh gained fame in the mid-1960s when Rushdi sang his compositions in films like Chakori, Jahan tum wahan hum, Paisa,

etc.

He was also widely known for his great contributions to Bengali and Urdu film music. In his lifetime, he had composed many popular romantic songs like “Tomare Legeche Eto Je Bhalo” (Rajdhanir Buk-e), “Ami Roop Nogorer Rajkonna” (Harano Din) and “Ke Shoronero Prantorey”

Ghosh moved to Karachi in the 1980s, contributed greatly to the Pakistani film industry. Of his many achievements, one of the greatest was the songs he composed for the film Aaina- one of the greatest films ever made in the Pakistan film Industry.

In May 2012, Shabnam and Robin Ghosh visited Pakistan to attend a seminar at the Arts Council in Karachi which was organised to pay tribute to the legendary actor Shabnam and her husband music composer Robin Ghosh.