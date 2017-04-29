Renowned comedian Munawar Zarif remembered on his 14th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, April 29 (APP): Saturday was the 41st death anniversary of renowned comedian Munawar Zarif. He died on April 29, 1976 in Lahore.

According to Radio Pakistan, Munawar Zarif was born on December 25, 1940 in Gujranwala.

He was an actor and comedian best known for his work in the Pakistani cinema of the 70s. He appeared in more than 300 films in just 16 years.

He started his film career from a Punjabi film, ‘Dandian’, in 1961 and got breakthrough in the film Hath Jori in 1964.

After being establsied as a comedian, he started performing roles in films in 1973. First he worked as a side-hero in the film ‘Pardey Mein Rehney Doe’ and then in the same year as a hero in Banarsi Thugg and Jeera Blade.

He was awarded Nigar Award three times for his out-standing performance in the films ‘Bharo Phool Barsao’, ‘Zeenath’ and ‘Ishaq Deewana’.

He was famous for his dialogue delivery.